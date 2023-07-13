LP calls for dismissal of INEC chairman, demands probe of the electoral agency





Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, who addressed an international press conference at the party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, July 13, called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Asides from demanding the dismissal of Yakubu over the role he played in the 2023 presidential elections, Osuntokun also demanded the commencement of a forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC. before, during, and after the polls.

He called for punitive measures to be meted on INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye and other top administrative and field staff over their alleged complicit, while also warning against any further intimidation of the European Union and other election observers over…