Nigeria repays $500m Eurobond debt





The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria has redeemed a $500 million Eurobond on its due date, July 12, 2023.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) in a statement on Wednesday night said this is part of a dual-tranche US$1 billion Eurobond for a tenor of ten (10) years at a coupon of 6.375% per annum.

Eurobond is a debt instrument that’s denominated in a currency other than the home currency of the country or market in which it is issued.

