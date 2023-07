A Nigerian lady, Chidindu Mmadu-Okoli, has narrated how her mother handled a scammer who called her.

“I don’t know which scammer tried to call my mum today, but my bones are loose from laughter. Scammer: My name is Papa Favour. My mum: Papa Favour kwa? Ọ wụ Dee Andrew Uzoukwu? Scammer: Yes. Yes. Andrew. My Mum: Ahn Ahn? I thought they just buried you two Saturdays ago?” she tweeted.