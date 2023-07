Two kidnappers have been killed by the police in Anambra state in collaboration with the state vigilantes, at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of the state.

The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye disclosed this on Wednesday, July 12.

Adeoye said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack, which occurred around 8:13 p.m on Tuesday, July 11.