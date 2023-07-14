2-year-old boy shot dead, his brother injured as NDLEA raids notorious drug joint in Delta





A 2-year-old baby, Ivan Onose Omhonrina was shot dead and his younger brother, Eromonsele, sustained injury during a raid on a notorious drug joint by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State.

According to Daily Trust, the kids were shot at their mother’s shop when NDLEA operatives raided the drug joint at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

An eyewitness account had it that the victims were in their mother’s shop after school hours when they were hit by stray bullets.

The witness said a stray bullet brushed Eromonsele on the eye while Ivan was hit on his abdomen.

He added that the victims were rushed to the FMC for surgery, adding that Ivan could not survive it.

The Delta State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde, who confirmed the incident, however, insisted that his men did not open fire on the kids.

Tunde explained that when the operatives of the command stormed the…