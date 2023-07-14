83-year-old man and four others arraigned for murder in Ondo





An 83-year-old man, Chief Pius Akinyele Omokunga, and four others have been arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court, over the murder of one Segun Anthony Olibamoyo in Ondo State.

The octogenarian, alongside Anjorin Lisa Akingboye, 62, Okoriseh Monday, 41; Fadayomi Omosuyi, 50, and Obayelu Oladapo, 45, were charged with conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Folasade Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on June 21, 2023, at Oko-Igbo farm Ayeka via Okitipupa, in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

The prosecutor, Inspector Folasade Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on June 21, 2023, at Oko-Igbo farm Ayeka via Okitipupa, in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

Adeyemi alleged that the defendants killed Olibamoyo, 45, with a machete.

The offence, he said, contravened Sections 319 (1), 316 (1) 342, the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State…