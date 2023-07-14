Doctors re-attach ‘decapitated’ boy’s head after the 12-year-old was struck by a car while on his bike





Doctors in Israel have re-attached a boy’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

According to Mail Online, twelve-year-old Palestinian Suleiman Hassan, from the West Bank, suffered an internal decapitation where the base of the skull and the top of the spine become detached, but the skin is still intact.

Doctors said Suleiman’s head was ‘almost completely detached from the base of his neck.’ He underwent painstaking surgery carried out by an intensive care team that took several hours.

Suleiman was riding his bike when a car hit him. He was airlifted to Hadassah Ein Kerem’s Trauma Unit in Jerusalem and immediately put into surgery.

His injury was fixed in early June, but the Jerusalem hospital waited a month to announce the results.

The true incidence of internal decapitation is unknown as 70 percent of victims die instantly or en route to the hospital.

‘We fought for the boy’s life,’ Dr. Ohad Einav, one of the surgeons who operated on the patient, told The…