Emefiele has been charged to court – DSS





The Department of State Services this night announced that suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court.

This is coming barely six hours after a Federal High Court ordered the DSS to either arraign or release suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from its custody.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya confirmed Emefiele’s arraignment but did not give details of the charges levied against him.

Afunanya said in a statement;

“Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation.

“Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal…