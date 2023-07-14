Ex-Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy weeps as he’s cleared of raping woman after re-trial, leaving him a free man but without a club





An emotional Benjamin Mendy broke down in tears and said ‘Praise be to God’ after as he was cleared of rape and attempted rape, leaving him a free man.

The ex-Manchester City footballer, 28, was accused of carrying out sex attacks on two women at his £4million mansion.

He was cleared after three hours of deliberation by a jury at Chester Crown Court this afternoon – and broke down in the dock afterwards before saying he was ‘delighted’ with the not guilty verdicts.

Mendy had faced a retrial on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape during lockdown-busting parties. He is now a free man but without a club after his Man City contract expired at the end of June and having played his last game for the Premier League champions in August 2021.

The French international full back was already cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after a court case in January.

Mendy wept when he was cleared. His lawyers said he would now ‘rebuild his life’ – and…