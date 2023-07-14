Family declare 28-year-old Obianuju Emmanuella Anyaibe missing

A 28-year-old realtor, Obianuju Emmanuella Anyaibe, has been declared missing.
A family source who wrote to LIB, said Ms Anyaibe left the house in a hurry, stating that she wanted to go meet a client. However, that was the last time anyone saw or heard from her. Her phone has since been unreachable.
‘’My sister has been missing for over 24hours now. She returned yesterday morning from work, dropped her bag and hopped back into the bike that brought her home, saying she had to rush down to meet with a client. That was the last we heard from her. Her phone was formerly ringing but right now has been switched off. Please help me post this.” the source said
Source: Linda Ikeji