I sent $80K to my millionaire boyfriend I’ve never met but I believe he’s real”





An elderly American woman known as Terri has revealed she sent nearly $80,000 to her virtual boyfriend before she realized that her relationship may not be what it seemed.

Speaking as a guest on “Dr. Phil,” program, Terri revealed she met her man “Ricardo” on Facebook Messenger two years ago.

A month after they started talking, Ricardo asked Terri to invest $10,000 in Bitcoin, promising a speedy return of $1 million in six months.

Terri has been sending Ricardo money ever since, with only photos and phone calls to prove that her internet boyfriend exists — but she’s never gotten a return from her investments.

Ricardo claimed to be a U.S. citizen from Los Angeles, but says his relocation to Canada for work allegedly prevented him from meeting his lady love in person.

Whenever Terri tried to make arrangements to meet in person, she told Dr. Phil, Ricardo “always had an excuse.”

Terri’s sister, Tammy, felt she was being scammed and went with Terri on the…