‘I’d kick his a$$’ – Trump rival, Chris Christie says he’d beat the former president in a real UFC fight (video)





Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Chris Christie believes he would win a fight against former US President Donald Trump if the two fought in a UFC-style cage match.

The 2024 Republican candidate told Piers Morgan in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday night, July 13 he was eager for a grudge match with the GOP front-runner either in the primaries or in a cage.

“Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?” Morgan asked.

“Come on,” the obese 60-year-old responded with a grin. “Guy is 78 years old [actually 77]. I’d kick his ass.”

The retort prompted laughter from Morgan, who noted: “We know that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are apparently going to get in the ring.”

“Yeah, I can’t wait for that one,” Christie replied. “Did you see that picture of Zuckerberg? Looking pretty buff. If I were Elon, I’d be a…