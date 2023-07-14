Police officer arrested for armed robbery and car snatching in Rivers





The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a police corporal, Bright Okey Wamadi, for alleged armed robbery and car snatching.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, July 13, 2023, said the officer was arrested alongside his accomplices, Samuel Charles and Michael Nwachukwu, while one member of the gang escaped.

Iringe-Koko said the police officer has been tried and dismissed upon conclusion of the investigation in line with police internal procedures.

According to the PPRO, the dismissed police officer and three of his accomplices snatched a Toyota Corolla at Gateway axis of Ada George when they were intercepted by men of C4i intelligence unit of the command.

