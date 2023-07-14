Singer, Bella Shmurdah reportedly assaulted, Odumodublvck chased by alleged cultists at dancer, Pocolee’s show in LASU (video)





Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurdah was reportedly assaulted, while ‘Declan Rice’ crooner, Odumodublvc, was chased by alleged cultists during dancer, Poco Lee’s homecoming event at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo campus.

Bella who was a student of LASU but dropped out after he started his music career, was reportedly not received with open arms during the event on Thursday July 13. The reason for the alleged assault hasn’t been made known yet. However, according to online reports, alleged cultists stormed the VIP section, and attacked some artistes.

In a video shared on social media, Bella Shmurdah who seemed to have a swollen face, can be seen being escorted out of the venue. Odumodublvck on the other hand, was spotted running out of the event venue.

Watch the videos below…