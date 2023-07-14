UK to increase visa fee and health insurance charge for Nigerians and others





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a plan to increase the visa application fee paid by immigrants.

While delivering a speech regarding an increase in public sector wages, Sunak disclosed that part of the funding for the wage increase will be raised from the foreign migrants who come to the United Kingdom to live and work.

Fees for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) will also be significantly increased for migrants. Sunak said;

“If we’re going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes and I don’t think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse.

“So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the immigration health surcharge…