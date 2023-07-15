Arsenal announce �105million signing of Declan Rice from West Ham





Arsenal have announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham for a club-record fee of £105m.

The Gunners had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old, one of £80m and another of £90m before agreeing £105million deal with the London club.

The England midfielder is now set to earn around £250,000-a-week in north London after signing a five-year deal at Arsenal which runs until 2028.

He becomes Arsenal’s third signing of the summer after the £65m arrival of German playmaker Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and £40m arrival of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

His move to the Emirates Stadium brings a decade-long spell at West Ham to an end, rising from a youth-team player to club captain.

He made 245 appearances for the Hammers after making his first-team debut in 2017 and his final game for the club saw him lift West Ham’s first trophy in 43 years by winning the Europa Conference League final.

The £105m Rice deal is broken down into an initial payment of £100m, which will be…