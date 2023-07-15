British Airways captain is held at gunpoint and stabbed while going for a run in�South�Africa





A British Airways captain was held at gunpoint and stabbed after going for a run between flights in Johannesburg.

According to Mail Online, the assailant pulled a gun out on the unnamed pilot before he plunged a knife into his thigh.

The airline captain was immediately rushed to the hospital and given emergency medical attention.

It was gathered that he had been jogging with another crew member during the stopover in the South African city when the attack took place.

The report also said that the flight crew broke British Airways’ strict rules that require staff to remain in a secure and approved compound where their crew hotel is based.

A BA source told The Sun: ‘The rules are there for a reason. Crew are ordered not to leave the hotel compound. But the captain and crew member decided to risk it and go for a jog.

‘Soon afterwards they were followed and held up at gunpoint. During a melee the captain was stabbed in the leg.

‘It was a harrowing ordeal. The pilot was taken to…