Data shows south-east lost N4trn in 2 years due to sit-at-home order





Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that statistical data indicates that the south-east geopolitical zone lost N4 trillion in two years due to the sit-at-home order by separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra.

Kalu did not reveal which body released the data or how it was arrived at, during a meeting with Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association in Lagos.

He noted that the Monday sit-at-home order has crippled businesses and also stifled the economic growth of the five eastern states and should not be allowed to continue.

The Deputy Speaker said;

“The existential threat to Igbo entrepreneurship and businesses now is the insecurity and sit-at-home problem in the south-east. The mutation of this problem is largely unfathomable. It is becoming a cankerworm that is eating deep into our collective fortune as a people.

“If I do not tell you the truths as your son, then it will be difficult for anyone in governance from Ala-Igbo to…