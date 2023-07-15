Four children who miraculously survived 40 days lost in Colombian jungle following plane crash are released from hospital after making a ‘total recovery’





The four children who miraculously survived 40 days lost in a Colombian jungle, have been released from the hospital.

Manuel Ranoque, 32, father of thd two youngest kids, said that they have been placed into the custody of a government institution that cares for vulnerable children, teenagers, and the elderly.

He told DailyMail.com exclusively: ‘The kids left the hospital this morning (Friday). They are not with me, they will be looked after by the Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF).

‘They are totally recovered, they are in good health. I’m very pleased.’

Lesly Jacombaire Mucutuy, 13, Soleiny Jacombaire Mucutuy, nine, Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy, four and one-year-old Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy are at the center of a tug-of-love battle between Ranoque and the parents of the children’s mother Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, 34.

They have spent six weeks in a military hospital in Colombian capital Bogota after their astonishing ordeal, in which they survived…