Gov Uzodinma increases minimum wage to N40, 000





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has increased the minimum wage of workers in the state to N40,000.

The governor made this known while addressing members of the state executive council on Saturday, July 15. He said the current economic situation caused by the removal of fuel subsidy is biting hard on the people and that the increment in salaries is to help cushion the hardship civil servants in the state are facing due to the fuel subsidy removal.

In a statement by his chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, Governor Uzodinma said his administration will give out soft loans, grants, provide seedlings and farm tools to qualified farmers in the state.