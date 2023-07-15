It favours Lagos over the North





Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has kicked against the federal government’s sharing formula for the recently approved N500 billion palliative.

The federal government had said that it would use the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across geopolitical zones.

Commenting on the sharing formula, Governor Yusuf who spoke through his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, said the distribution was heavily skewed in favour of Lagos state and the South-South zone to the disadvantage of other states and zones.

He noted that Lagos will be receiving 47% of the allocation, followed by the South-South Zone with 17%, with other regions receiving significantly lower percentages.

“This is unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal,” Yusuf said during a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house. He called on relevant authorities, including members of the National Assembly to rectify the situation and take appropriate…