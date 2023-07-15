Lagos government to close Eko bridge for repairs





The Lagos State Government has announced that Eko Bridge inwards the newly re-opened Apongbon Bridge will be closed for 24 hours on Sunday, 16th July, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola said the closure is for immediate remedial palliative works by the Lagos State Public Works in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. The 24 hour closure will allow uninterrupted palliative adjustment of the bridge.

Toriola also said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Personnel have been deployed to control and manage traffic around C.M.S, Marina, Ijora, and other alternative routes on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Alternative routes made available during the period of repair are highlighted as follows: For Motorists from Mainland/Surulere going to Lagos Island are advised to make use of Ijora-Olopa/Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota) to connect their desired destinations;



Or



Connect Costain to Iganmu…