NSCDC arrests two suspects over possession of counterfeit foreign currency in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Jigawa State Command has arrested two suspects over possession of counterfeit foreign currency and criminal conspiracy.
Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 14, 2023.
“One Danladi Umar ‘m’ aged 25 of Tashar Musawa, Zaria LGA Kaduna State and Abdurrahman Khalid ‘m’ aged 35 of Abuja Quarters, Gumel LGA Jigawa State were arrested by personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command on Thursday, 6th day of July, 2023 on a suspected case of counterfeiting and criminal conspiracy which is contrary to section 369 and 96 and punishable under section 329 and 97 of the penal code law of Jigawa State,” the statement read.
“The suspects were arrested when Danladi Umar lodged a complaint at NSCDC Divisional office in Sule Tankarkar LGA that one Abdurrahman Khalid deceived and defrauded him by linking him up with one Malam Haruna who…
