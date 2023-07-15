Rapper Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter and her wife Roxanne Wiltshire make their first public outing since getting married (photos)





Gloria Carter, the mother of legendary rapper Jay-Z, has made her first public outing with her wife, Roxanne Wiltshire since getting married.

The couple attended the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala in New York City on Friday, July 15.

The nonprofit organization’s founder and CEO, who came out to her son, Jay-Z, and moved the rapper to tears in 2017, appeared all smiles as she posed alongside her now-wife.

For the outing, the philanthropist rocked a black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels worn over a white button-down. She accessorized with a gray silk scarf tied into a knot that was tucked underneath the collar of her top, and wore a matching pair of trousers and shiny patent leather dress shoes.

For her wife, she put on a glamorous display in a strapless, floor-sweeping gown.

Six years ago, Gloria came out to her son and left him in ‘tears’ as he faced the fact that she had been ‘living her life pretending to be someone else’ for so many…