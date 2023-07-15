Reno Omokri shades a certain monarch from the South as he applauds President Tinubu for properly greeting the Oba of Benin

Reno Omokri this afternoon Juy 15, threw shade at a certain monarch from the South as he celebrated President Tinubu for properly greeting the Oba of Benin who paid him a visit in the State House on Friday, July 14.

‘’This is the President respectfully greeting Hie Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin. He did not casually acknowledge. He genuflected to him.

This is so heartwarming, and I hope a certain traditional ruler from the South**** sees this.

Yes, this occurred partially because of the Omoluabi culture of the Southwest and majorly because the Oba of Benin is a monarch rarely seen in social events. And because of that, he had value added to the intrinsic value he gets from his throne.

When a monarch is seen at every owambe and naming ceremony, his over circulation deflates his honour, leading to overfamiliarity from people who should have awe of him. Napoleon said, “If I am often seen at the theatre, people will cease to notice…