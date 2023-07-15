Robbery suspect arrested after he attacked Okada rider with iron rod and snatched his motorcycle in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber who attacked a commercial motorcycle rider with an iron rod before bolting with his bike in Jama’are Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 14, 2023, said the suspect, Munkailu Haruna, and his accomplice posed as passengers and boarded the victim’s motorcycle.

“On 14/07/2023 at about 0700hrs one Saleh Ahmadu ‘m’ of Ayas village Jama’are LGA a commercial motorcyclist reported that on 13/07/2023 at about 2030hrs, two unknown persons boarded his unregistered motorcycle from Jama’are town to Arabic teachers college Jama’are located in an outskirt of Jama’are,” the statement read.

“On reaching the school, they used an iron rod to hit him on the head and snatched his motorcycle. He raised an alarm and people came to his rescue. In the process, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and escaped.

“On…