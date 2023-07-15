So-Safe rescues victim and arrests suspect in Ogun





The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps also known as So-Safe Corps, has captured a kidnap suspect alive and rescued the victim in Ogun.

The Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo through the office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, disclsoed this to newsmen in a statement released on Friday, July 14.

Ganzallo said that on 13th July, 2023, the Headquarters of the Corps charged the Ijebu Zonal Command under ACC Marcus Ayankoya to rescue a woman who was kidnapped at about 10am on her way back from market.

The commander noted that he instructed his men to swing into action and get the culprits alive and to ensure the victim gained freedom in earnest and they went after them immediately. He explained that the State Headquarters of the Corps was briefed as the operation was on that the kidnappers collected the victim phone, gold jewelry, N100,000 in her…