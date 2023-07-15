‘What the f**k am I gonna do with them?’





Legendary music producer, Dr.Dre, who helped shaped the careers of artists like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube, has revealed that he rejected working with Prince, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder because of their status as already made artistes.

During a conversation with Kevin Hart on his Hart To Heart podcast, Dre (born Andre Romell Young), 58, revealed his preference is to work with new artists.

He disclosed that he ‘bowed out a couple of times during my career’ from working with two of the biggest musical artists of them all: Prince and Michael Jackson.

Nodding in agreement, the Compton, California native told him: ‘Yea. yeah. They just asked me to work with them and I was just like, “What the f**k am I going to do with them?’

The rapper went on to explain how he has a set idea of his musical heroes, and that he doesn’t want to mess with that idea.

He also explained how with new artists there’s room to mold that artist into something that can be unexpected and…