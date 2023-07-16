20 year old Carlos Alcaraz beats veteran Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title in epic final (Videos)





A new dawn in male Tennis championship occured on Sunday night, July 16 as Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s long reign at Wimbledon with a stunning 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday

The 20 year old Spaniard looked to be on his way to victory when he recovered from a nervous start to take a two-sets-to-one lead, only for Djokovic to show amazing resilience and fight back up.

At the start of the fifth set, Djokovic was going up until Alcaraz fought to claim victory after four hours and 42 minutes, finally landing a meaningful blow for his mentor 16 years his senior.

After Djokovic’s final forehand dropped into the net, Alcaraz slumped to the court elated at his new status as the king of male Tennis.