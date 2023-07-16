Blac Chyna breaks her silence on Khloe Kardashian saying she’s her daughter Dream’s ‘third parent’

American socialite, Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna has broken her silence over a statement Khloe Kardashian made about being a ‘third parent’ to her daughter Dream Kardashian.

 

The 35-year-old mother-of-two shares six-year-old Dream Kardashian with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. 

 

Chyna who just marked 10 months of sobriety, spoke to TMZ and told the publication she’s happy to have Khloe help with her daughter.

 

Referencing the 39-year-old Good American founder’s prior social media message that ‘it takes a village’ to rear children, White said, ‘As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that’s all I ask for.’

 

In response to criticism after Khloe appeared online Thursday and said that she, her brother Rob, and Chyna were ‘doing their best’ in life and as co-parents, White said

 

‘Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are…



