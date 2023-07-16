COVID was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews and Chinese people





Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dished out wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant this week, claiming Covid was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy said this during a question-and-answer session at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

Kennedy, 69, warned of more dire biological weapons in the pipeline with a “50% infection fatality rate” that would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in…