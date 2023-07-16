”Drug trafficking and fraud” – Seychelles authorities explain why it banned Nigerians





Authorities of Seychelles Island have said that an increase in drug trafficking and fraudulent activities by Nigerian passport holders have forced them to tighten their border against Nigerian passport holders.

In a chat with reporters on Thursday, July 13, the Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif, said that Nigerians with diplomatic passports, valid work or resident permits issued by the island nation will be allowed to enter.

“For the others, the government will keep its eyes open and SEBS (Seychelles Electronic Border System) will analyse much more to find out what reasons they are coming example someone who is coming for a holiday for only one day. We have to ask questions because it is strange and we have seen that happening,” he said

He added that there were many instances where several Nigerians came into the country with payment from one source.