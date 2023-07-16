Houseboy allegedly kills his employer with pestle in Anambra



A domestic servant has allegedly killed his employer with a pestle in Awka, Anambra State capital. A domestic servant has allegedly killed his employer with a pestle in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The deceased, Chima Anolue, a lecturer at the Psychology Department at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was attacked with the pestle when a fight ensued between him and the domestic servant.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday night, July 14, 2023, at Ifite village in Awka.

The suspect was also said to have bruised the deceased’s body with a knife after he became unconscious to make it look as if he was attacked by a third party, Punch reported.

According to sources, the suspect was captured by the local security and confessed to repeatedly hitting his late boss with a pestle after he asked him why he hadn’t done his household duties.

However, when he refused to answer, Chima slapped him, which led to a fight, where he later fatally attacked his boss.

“When he came back, he told me to cook rice. And as I was cooking the rice, he asked me…