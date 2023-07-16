Man accused of attempting to kill his wife for money ritual in Adamawa





A man identified as Mr. Zira, from Bokka community, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has been accused of attempting to kill his wife for money ritual.

A Special Assistant to the Adamawa State Governor, Sen Vandi Fintiri, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 15, 2023, claimed that the man, who is based in Plateau State, lured his wife into a bush in Song LGA of Adamawa and demanded to have sex with her.

The wife refused, insisting that the bush isn’t a proper place for them to have sex.

The suspect was alleged to have stabbed her with a knife several times and only stopped when he thought she was dead.

He then covered her with leaves and left with her shoe, mobile phone, and money.

Unknown to him, the mother of two pretended to be dead.

The victim was later rescued by some women who saw her screaming and bleeding and then taken to the General Hospital in Song.

Read his post below: