Matt Damon recalls his wife’s advice after he ‘fell into a depression’ on the set of a movie





Hollywood actor, Matt Damon has opened up about how his long-term wife, Luciana Barroso helped him when he “fell into a depression” on the set of a movie.

During an interview on “Jake’s Takes,” the 52-year-old actor was asked about the best professional advice that he had ever received from a partner or lover.

“I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” the “Oppenheimer” star said.

“Halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go, and you’ve taken your family somewhere, and you’ve inconvenienced them.”

“And I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about, like, what have I done?”

“And she just said, ‘We’re here now,’” Damon recalled.