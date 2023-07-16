Niger state government to close Minna-Bida road for repairs





Niger State Government has announced that Minna-Bida road will be closed for six hours on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 to carry out a repair of a failed section of the road.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Communication, Abdullbergy Ebbo, said the road will be closed to allow engineers carry out maintenance work.

The statement read;

“Please be informed that the Niger State Government will be closing the Minna-Bida Road on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 for six hours (from 12pm to 6pm) to allow engineers carry out proactive maintenance work.

“The good public may recall that the collapsing of multiple cell culvert on this road, at chainage 62km from Minna has become a yearly affair for about 10 years now, causing a lot of hardship to motorists using the road, which in most cases has led to the closing of the road for about 1 week or more for emergency repair to be carried out.

“It is in light of the above that the Niger State Government is taking a proactive measure this year…