Nigeria fulfills 2023 financial obligation to AU





Nigeria has made full payment of its assessed contributions for the year 2023 to the African Union, fulfilling its financial obligations to the group.

This was disclosed on the sidelines of the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday. July 15, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa.

Lamuwa said the payment demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to its responsibilities as an AU member-state.

During the Executive Council meeting, the Permanent Secretary also shared Nigeria’s stance on the proposed 2024 Budget of the AU, adding that the country welcomes consideration of the economic outlook of African countries and the execution rate of AU departments and organs, over the past three years, in the budget drafting process.

Lamuwa said;

“Nigeria emphasized the importance of an austerity-driven, results-oriented budget that avoids duplication. Accountability and prudent resource…