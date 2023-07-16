Removing me as president over failure to score 25% in Abuja may trigger anarchy in Nigeria





President Bola Tinubu has allegedly warned members of the presidential elections tribunal that removing him as president could lead to a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.

Peoples Gazzette reports that the President’s counsel, Wole Olanipekun, said this in his final defense presented to the tribunal where Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is being challenged by PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The report claims the President’s legal team admitted President Tinubu’s failure to score 25 per cent of votes cast in Nigeria’s capital Abuja but said it was insufficient to overturn his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Any other interpretation different from this will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature,” President Tinubu’s lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun reportedly said in their final defense statement to the court

The…