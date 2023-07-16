Six nabbed for gang-r@ping teenager in Anambra





The police in Anambra state has arrested six boys for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

Confirming the arrest, the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, said the victim had been rescued. She said the suspects identified as Afam Ezenwa, Chijioke Ifeanyi, Collins Obadom, Abuchi Okechukwu, Chima Obiekezie and Sunday Okafor were arrested following a viral video.

Obinabo said the case had been transferred to the Police Criminal Investigative Department in Awka from where they would be charged.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said;

“It all happened when I visited my maternal home in Oramaetiti and was ambushed by a group of young boys who took me to a room and took turns in defiling me. Despite my plea, the boys who were between the ages of 16,17,18,20 and 27 years old respectively did not stop but continued while one of them was filming me during the act,” she said.

The…