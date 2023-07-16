The bullet came from a place far from my wife’s shop





Mr. Fidelis Omorhina, the father of the two year old boy, Ivan Omorhina, allegedly shot dead via a stray bullet fired by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, has said that wife’s shop is far from where the bullet was fired.

In a chat with activist, Marvin Mordi, the distraught father said his family routine is for him to pick his children from school and then drop them in his wife’s shop and in the evening when he is done with work, he returns and takes everyone to their home which is just five-minutes apart.

Fidelis said on the day of the incident, he had dropped off his two sons with their mum and had left when he received a distress call from his wife asking him to return immediately as something bad had happened. He said he rushed out and was heading to his wife’s shop when he received another call from her asking him to meet them at the Federal Medical Center.