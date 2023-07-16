Twitter revenue drops 50% as Threads continues to grow





Twitter’s cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.

Elon Musk said on Saturday, July 15, that the app had fallen short of his expectation in March, and that he hoped Twitter could reach cash flow positive by June.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Musk said in a tweet replying to suggestions on recapitalization.

His statement comes just as competition between the platform—which recently started to pay creators for advertisements—and Mark Zuckerberg’s rival Threads continues to intensify.

This is the latest sign that the aggressive cost-cutting measures since Musk acquired Twitter in October are not enough to get Twitter to cash flow positive, and suggests Twitter’s ad revenue may have not recovered as fast as Musk suggested in an interview in April.

After laying off thousands of employees and cutting cloud service bills, Musk had said the company reduced its non-debt…