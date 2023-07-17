Anambra police rescue three abductees chained to pillars by insurgents in Okija (photos)





Men of the Anambra state police command have rescued three abducted citizens chained to building pillars by insurgents inside the compound of one Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor at Umuohi Village, Okija.

A statement released by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the command on Sunday, July 16, said two suspects identified as Okika Chukwujekwu, 31, and Slyvester Okorie Ikwuanusi, 55, were arrested for interrogation.

‘’The feat followed the confession made by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’ who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody. He was positively identified on 6/7/2023 by a victim with gunshot injury before he was arrested. Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued citizens have been kept incommunicado and chained to pillars in the above-mentioned Compound for weeks before their rescue.” Ikenga said

He added that efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.

Ikenga went on to say;