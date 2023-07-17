Borno state gov meets general hospital in Gwoza in total darkness after paying unscheduled midnight visit to the facility





Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, was dismayed by the lack of electricity and other situations at the General Hospital in Gwoza town after he paid a surprise visit to the hospital at midnight on Saturday, July 15.

Governor Zulum was on a one-day working visit to Gwoza. He spent the night in the town which is the headquarter of Gwoza Local Government Area in southern Borno.

The governor went round Gwoza general hospital to assess functionality of the hospital. He was at all wards and expressed disappointment with what he saw.