Court sentences mother, son and prophet who brutally murdered LASU student, Favour Daley-Oladele and ate her body parts for money ritual





Justice Christiana Obadina of an Osun State High Court sitting in Ikire o Monday, July 17, sentenced a clergyman with a Church in Ikoyi-Ile. Phillips Segun, to death by hanging for conniving with one Owolabi Adeeko, 23, to kill a final year student of Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele,who was Adeeko’s girlfriend.

The court while delivering judgement sentenced Adeeko, 23, to death by hanging for the brutal murder of the final year Sociology student after luring her to Ikire from Lagos while his mother, Bola, 46, was convicted for eating human flesh.

During the trial, the prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice led by Mrs Adekemi Bello, called nine witnesses, including the police investigating officer and tendered several exhibits before the court, while the convicts testified in their respective defence without calling any other witness. The prosecutors told the court that Owolabi and Favour had been dating for about a month before he lured her to Ikire under…