Cross River doctors withdraw services over colleague’s kidnap





Medical doctors in Cross River State have withdrawn their services until further notice following the kidnap of one of their colleagues from her residence in Calabar, the state capital, last Thursday, July 13.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River, Dr Felix Archibong, confirmed the development in a letter on Sunday, July 16, after an emergency general meeting in Calabar. The association called on the state government and security agencies to see to the release of their member.