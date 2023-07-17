Drug addict allegedly strangles his mother to d*ath in Ogun



A suspected drug addict identified as Samson Sikiru, has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, a prophetess, in Itanrin Axis of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State. A suspected drug addict identified as Samson Sikiru, has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, a prophetess, in Itanrin Axis of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

According to Ogun journalist, Tosin, the 32-year-old suspect strangled his mother to death in the early hours of Sunday, 16th July, 2023.

A distress call was made to Ijebu Rewa Organisation about the sad incident that happened overnight after Samson’s younger brother who was on night shift, had gone to work.

According to neighbours, Samson left home for over five years, only for him to return home a month ago.

His mother was said to have made several complaints to neighbours and security operatives about the suspect using hard drugs.