Enugu police arrest one in connection with murder of councilor





The Enugu state police command says it has arrested a male suspect and a member of the criminal gang, alleged to have attacked and murdered Duhu Nelson Sylvester Nnacheta (a.k.a “Ofunwa”), the Councilor representing Eha-Ulo Ehalumona Council Ward, on Sunday, July 16.

LIB had earlier reported that unknown gunmen stormed the deceased’s home in Umualoji Village in Ehalumona community of Nsukka LGA and opened fire on him He fled to his neighbor’s house where he died in the pool of his blood.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered intense discreet investigation and manhunt of the assailants.