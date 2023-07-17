I went back to school because of attacks — Governor Adeleke





Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed that he went back to school to earn a degree after being subjected to personality attacks by his opponents after losing the 2018 governorship election in Osun state.

Speaking at the combined 9th undergraduate and 5th postgraduate convocation ceremonies of the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, on Sunday, July 16, Governor Ademola Adeleke recalled how his elder brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke, insisted he must complete his education or forgo the 2022 governorship election which he eventually won.

He added that age should not be seen as a barrier to pursuing educational dreams. The Osun state Governor said;

“Dr Tajudeen Adeleke encouraged me to move ahead. Before I went on exile, he called me to a meeting where we discussed. He told that I should look at what I have been subjected to by those saying I was not educated. He advised that I should go to (United States of) America for studies.

“He said the only thing I can do for Osun…