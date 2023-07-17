Public spanking with belts, periods of isolation and propositions by older men for free s3x’





A woman, Petra Velzeboer, has revealed what she and other kids passed through growing up in the notorious ‘Children of God’ cult.

Throughout her childhood, Petra said she lived in Brazil, Belgium, Africa and Russia, under the watchful eye of cult leader David Berg, whom Petra and her siblings were told to call ‘grandpa’, despite never meeting him before his death when Petra was 13 years old.

‘If you think about growing up, pretty much every three years was some deadline for when the world was going to end or Armageddon was going to show up.’ Petra told Metro UK.

Public spanking with paddles or belts were commonplace, she claims, as were enforced silence restrictions, periods of isolation, and propositions by older men for ‘free sex’.

‘By the time I was 10 years old, he had pretty much gone from being on the frontline into hiding,’ she says.