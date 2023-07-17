Putin warns Ukraine not to use new US delivered cluster bombs against Russian forces





Russian President, Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine against using cluster weapons against Russian forces saying his country has a stockpile of cluster munitions and will consider using them against Ukraine “if they are used against us,”

The US’ decision to send cluster bombs to Kyiv was controversial and criticized by human rights groups.

The weapons are dangerous to civilians and non-combatants when fired near populated areas because they scatter explosive material, so-called “bomblets,” across large areas. Those that fail to explode on impact can detonate years later, posing a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines.

Cluster munitions contain multiple explosives that are released over an area up to the size of several football fields. They can be dropped from a plane or launched from the ground or sea.

They are designed to explode on impact but as many as a third don’t, and remain a deadly risk to civilians for years to come

Putin’s comments…